Without Love, We Won't Make It : Bishop Michael Curry on Faith What's at Stake in November

Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 12:44 Hits: 5

We speak with Michael Curry, presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church and the first African American to lead the denomination, about systemic racism and the Black Lives Matter movement, the 2020 election and President Trump’s use of faith as a political prop. “The church must not be used for partisan political purposes,” Curry says. “The faith, the Christian faith, is not up for sale.” Curry’s latest book is “Love Is the Way: Holding on to Hope in Troubling Times.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/9/25/without_love_we_wont_make_it