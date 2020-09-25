The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Without Love, We Won't Make It : Bishop Michael Curry on Faith What's at Stake in November

Category: World Hits: 5

S3 michaelcurry bishop

We speak with Michael Curry, presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church and the first African American to lead the denomination, about systemic racism and the Black Lives Matter movement, the 2020 election and President Trump’s use of faith as a political prop. “The church must not be used for partisan political purposes,” Curry says. “The faith, the Christian faith, is not up for sale.” Curry’s latest book is “Love Is the Way: Holding on to Hope in Troubling Times.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/9/25/without_love_we_wont_make_it

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version