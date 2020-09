Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 07:43 Hits: 9

For decades after US President Richard Nixon's historic trip to China, the West's engagement with the country was defined by core security and economic interests, and only then by human rights. But in just the past few years, these priorities have been inverted.

