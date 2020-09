Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 07:45 Hits: 6

The United Nations is marking its 75th anniversary in muted fashion, and not only because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With rising nationalism and the return of great-power rivalry threatening to paralyze the organization at the heart of the multilateral system, many are asking whether global cooperation has a future.

