Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 08:44 Hits: 13

KOTA KINABALU: After nearly two-weeks of intense campaigning for the 16th Sabah state election, a local think-tank has found that there is still no clear winner in sight between both sides of the political divide. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/25/sabah-polls-no-clear-winner-but-grs-leading-warisan-survey-finds