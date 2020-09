Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 06:13 Hits: 6

Health workers in Kyrgyzstan have been forced to work long hours, often without promised extra pay and sometimes even with reduced pay, and subjected to a “prisonlike” quarantine regime during the COVID-19 pandemic, Amnesty International said in a new report on September 25.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kyrgyz-health-workers-bear-brunt-of-covid-19-pandemic-amnesty/30857184.html