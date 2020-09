Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 07:32 Hits: 7

IPOH (Bernama): A policeman with the rank of inspector was fined RM6,000 by the Sessions Court here on Friday (Sept 25) after he pleaded guilty to a charge of accepting a bribe of RM3,000 six years ago. Read full story

