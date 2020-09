Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 07:12 Hits: 7

More than 1,000 people defied a second night of curfew in the US city of Louisville to protest over the lack of criminal charges in the police killing of Breonna Taylor, with some seeking refuge in a church.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200925-breonna-taylor-protesters-defy-second-night-of-curfew-in-louisville