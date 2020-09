Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 04:58 Hits: 6

For the first time in over 100 years, the famous street parade has been suspended. The celebration was due to be held in February and officials have not yet set a new date.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/brazil-rio-postpones-carnival-over-coronavirus/a-55048150?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf