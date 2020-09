Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 05:41 Hits: 6

Long trapped on ships by COVID-19 travel curbs, 400,000 seafarers are desperate for crew changes, a special UN meeting has been told. The global ITF union warns that fatigue could lead to accidents and oil spills.

