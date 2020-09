Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 03:27 Hits: 7

Ivory Coast's head of state, Alassane Ouattara, has blasted attempts by two rivals to contest next month's presidential elections as "provocation" and says one of them belongs behind bars.

