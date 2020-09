Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 06:31 Hits: 6

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un apologised Friday over the killing of a South Korean at sea, calling it an “unexpected and disgraceful event”, Seoul’s presidential office said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200925-north-korea-s-kim-apologises-over-killing-of-south-korean-official-seoul-says