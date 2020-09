Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 06:09 Hits: 6

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Thousands of Australian students on Friday protested to demand investment in renewable-energy projects, though COVID-19 restrictions confined the events to small gatherings and online activism. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/25/abiding-by-covid-19-curbs-australian-school-kids-protest-in-opposition-to-gas