Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 06:40 Hits: 7

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian school student Ambrose Hayes, 15, should be at home studying but instead he is in court trying to protect his future from climate change. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/25/frustrated-australian-climate-activist-juggles-school-and-a-lawsuit