Thursday Night Owls: FinCEN files show how ineffective our supposed financial watchdogs are

At The Guardian, Tom Burgis writes—What $2 trillion in possible corrupt activity reveals about Kleptopia:

[...] This week we’ve caught a fresh glimpse of Kleptopia. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists published the FinCEN files, details of more than 2,000 leaked suspicious activity reports that banks had filed to the US Treasury. They show that, even when bankers have doubts about the provenance of their clients’ money, the financial secrecy system goes on serving its primary purpose. That purpose is not simply to accentuate the concentration of wealth, to abet corruption, or to shift the proceeds of crime, important though all those functions are. No, it is to accelerate a project that had been gathering momentum since the end of the cold war: the privatisation of power itself. Back when it became clear that the Soviet Union was unravelling, its rulers hastily squirreled as much of the empire’s wealth abroad as they could. Their counterparts in other places where power is easily converted into money—chiefly those cursed with large quantities of oil or minerals—did likewise. Globalisation was moving forward apace and, like Starbucks, migration and viruses, dirty money went global. An international kleptocracy began to take shape, financial secrecy its catalyst.

Many of the names that have emerged in the leaked documents are figures who got rich under the regimes of powerful kleptocrats and have gone on to build private empires that extend worldwide. The interests amassed by Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of the dictator who presided over decades of plunder of Angola’s oil, stretch from Brazil to Portugal. The Kazakh ex-minister and banker Mukhtar Ablyazov and his relatives accumulated assets ranging from a Moscow oceanarium to a Cincinnati mall. The central-Asia-to-eastern-Europe gas venture Dmytro Firtash assembled while he was flying high in Ukraine was so profitable he could snap up the disused London Underground station that had served as Churchill’s top-secret command centre during the second world war. While this wealth floated off into the ether of the financial system, the means for scrutinising money remained local. One of the reasons suspicious activity reports that banks send to the Treasury’s FinCEN unit are so ineffectual is that the watchdogs who might seek to act on them are confined to borders that money, dirty or otherwise, does not observe. [...]

