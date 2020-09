Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 19:51 Hits: 4

Ski enthusiasts visiting Austria's resorts would need to forego the so-called "apres-ski" parties, said Chancellor Sebastian Kurz. The country is still dealing with the fallout of the coronavirus outbreak in Ischgl.

