Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 19:55 Hits: 3

Russian authorities seized Alexei Navalny’s Moscow apartment while the opposition leader was still in a coma, Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said Thursday and linked the move to a tycoon with ties to the Kremlin.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200924-kremlin-critic-navalny-s-apartment-seized-while-he-was-in-coma-aide-says