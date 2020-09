Category: World Published on Friday, 25 September 2020 00:28 Hits: 6

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's confirmed coronavirus caseload rose to 715,457 on Thursday, according to updated data from the health ministry, along with a reported death toll of 75,439. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/25/mexico039s-confirmed-coronavirus-deaths-exceed-75000-says-health-ministry