Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 22:55 Hits: 3

Facebook Inc on Thursday (Sep 24) said it had dismantled three networks of fake accounts which could be used by Russia's intelligence services to leak hacked documents as part of efforts to disrupt the upcoming USÂ election.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/facebook-suspends-fake-russian-accounts-warns-of-us-election-13144906