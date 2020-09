Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 21:08 Hits: 3

With consolidated conservative majority, the slow chisel of legal change could accelerate on federal regulation and abortion and gun rights.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2020/0924/Supreme-Court-Would-Trump-pick-inevitably-mean-a-sharp-right-turn?icid=rss