Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 21:11 Hits: 3

In “Loving Sports When They Don’t Love You Back,” Jessica Luther and Kavitha A. Davidson explain how to remain a fan while recognizing problems.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Books/Author-Q-As/2020/0924/From-sports-violence-to-scandals-what-s-a-fan-to-do?icid=rss