Trump supporters claim arsonists tagged home with 'BLM,' 'Biden 2020,' and ... an anarchy symbol?

You can’t make this stuff up.

A Trump-supporting Minnesota family has reported that their garage and three vehicles were destroyed in a fire and explosion at their residence. “BLM,” an “A” in a circle, and “Biden 2020” were allegedly spray-painted on the garage door.

According to the local CBS affiliate, the Brooklyn Center homeowners, Denis and Deana Molla, say they had “Trump 2020” flags on their trucks. Police and ATF are investigating, but folks on social media aren’t buying it.

“Biden 2020” is now trending.

No one has ever spray-painted the "Anarchy" symbol and "Biden 2020" at the same time. Trump supporters: stop destroying your own property in an attempt to get on FOX News. https://t.co/jVqg0ZEU4q September 23, 2020

Fake graffiti that says “Biden 2020” made by a Trump supporter to pretend to be a Biden supporter is the best ad for Biden 2020 I’ve seen. September 23, 2020

Let me get this straight... the same people who refuse to believe in the existence of racial injustice, a deadly virus & sexism choose to believe that someone painted "Biden 2020" next to an anarchy symbol. I have cash money that says the owners of that home spraypainted it. September 24, 2020

Anarchists would not tag Biden 2020 on anything. Ever. September 24, 2020

No one would spray paint the "Anarchy" symbol & "Biden 2020" at the same time. Trump supporters need to stop destroying their own property September 24, 2020

The incident has brought back memories from the past.

Remember the Ashley Todd mugging hoax? The volunteer for Republican John McCain's U.S. presidential campaign who carved a (backwards) B into her own face and said "blacks" did it for Obama. Yeah. Biden 2020 + Anarchy makes about as much sense as that did. Nice try. https://t.co/ugq6M79xD7pic.twitter.com/Z1GCmeySUR September 24, 2020

The backwards B cement milkshake of tampon Frappuccinos. https://t.co/b1jUgGVHqp September 24, 2020

The family, of course, immediately set up a GoFundMe, which I am not linking to.

Here’s hoping that the perps are discovered. Whoever did it—if the family didn’t do this to themselves—is an idiot.

