Trump supporters claim arsonists tagged home with 'BLM,' 'Biden 2020,' and ... an anarchy symbol?

A Trump-supporting Minnesota family has reported that their garage and three vehicles were destroyed in a fire and explosion at their residence. “BLM,” an “A” in a circle, and “Biden 2020” were allegedly spray-painted on the garage door.
According to the local CBS affiliate, the Brooklyn Center homeowners, Denis and Deana Molla, say they had “Trump 2020” flags on their trucks. Police and ATF are investigating, but folks on social media aren’t buying it.
Let me get this straight... the same people who refuse to believe in the existence of racial injustice, a deadly virus & sexism choose to believe that someone painted "Biden 2020" next to an anarchy symbol. I have cash money that says the owners of that home spraypainted it.
The incident has brought back memories from the past.
Remember the Ashley Todd mugging hoax? The volunteer for Republican John McCain's U.S. presidential campaign who carved a (backwards) B into her own face and said "blacks" did it for Obama. Yeah. Biden 2020 + Anarchy makes about as much sense as that did. Nice try. https://t.co/ugq6M79xD7pic.twitter.com/Z1GCmeySUR
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015