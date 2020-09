Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 12:00 Hits: 0

The German NGO that organized Alexei Navalny's evacuation from Siberia to Berlin says the Russian dissident is determined to return to his home country — but that it'll be at least another month before he's fit to do so.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/alexei-navalny-will-return-to-russia-allies-say/a-55039093?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf