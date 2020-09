Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 14:43 Hits: 0

The US and its European allies make up nearly three-quarters of all arms transfers to the Middle East and North Africa, a new report found. Experts say arms exports to the region fuel conflict and human rights abuses.

