Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020

Officials who "rigged" Belarus' election and launched a crackdown on anti-government protesters are to be sanctioned by the British government. The US and Canada are working together with London on the measures.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/uk-set-to-sanction-belarus-officials-over-rigged-election/a-55044483?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf