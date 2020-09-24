Madrid rushes to complete pandemic hospital as Covid-19 second wave takes hold

Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 11:28 Hits: 0

Madrid has requested urgent help to hire hundreds of foreign doctors to reinforce hospitals in the Spanish capital and police to enforce quarantines and issue fines, as the coronavirus pandemic’s second wave hits the city hard. Madrid accounts for more than a quarter of new Covid-19 cases in Spain, where the number of daily deaths and infections is now at levels not seen since May.

