Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 14:38 Hits: 0

Seven EU countries are of “high concern” because of rising virus death rates, with worrying trends in several other countries, the EU’s disease control agency warned on Thursday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200924-eu-warns-of-worrying-rise-in-covid-19-death-tolls-in-seven-countries