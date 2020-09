Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 18:45 Hits: 3

LAGOS, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- At least 16 people were injured after a gas tanker exploded in the Ifako-Ijaiye area of Lagos, Nigeria's economic hub, a rescue official said Thursday. Read full story

