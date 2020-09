Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 18:54 Hits: 4

ROME, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The mayor of the northwestern Italian city of Sanremo announced Thursday the city would play a big role in the next edition of the China Flower Expo, to be held next May to July in the Chongming District of Shanghai. Read full story

