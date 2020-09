Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 18:56 Hits: 4

BRUSSELS, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The European Commission adopted a new Digital Finance Package on Thursday, which aims to boost Europe's competitiveness and innovation in the financial sector. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/25/eu-aims-to-improve-competitiveness-in-financial-sector