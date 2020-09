Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 18:58 Hits: 5

HOUSTON, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Working gas storage in the contiguous United States was 3,680 billion cubic feet (about 104.2 billion cubic meters) in the week ending Sept. 18, a net increase of 66 billion cubic feet, or 1.8 percent, from the previous week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said Thursday in a report. Read full story

