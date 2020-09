Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 18:58 Hits: 5

BEIRUT, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Lebanon's total number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday surged by 1,027 to 32,805, in the highest daily rise in infections since the pandemic outbreak in February. Read full story

