Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 08:48 Hits: 0

President Alexander Lukashenko is not the legitimate president of Belarus, the European Union said on Thursday, saying his abrupt swearing-in on Wednesday went directly against the will of the people.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/eu-says-lukashenko-is-not-legitimate-belarus-president-13141976