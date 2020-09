Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 17:55 Hits: 3

President Donald Trump has expressed doubt in any election outcome that results in a Joe Biden win. But Congressional Republicans have pushed back on his comments, saying they will honor the Constitution and accept the results peacefully.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2020/0924/Trump-says-he-won-t-concede.-Is-he-bluffing?icid=rss