Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 08:50 Hits: 0

Instead of delaying updates to nationally determined climate targets while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, governments should consider how these targets could be used to leverage the economic contribution of nature-based solutions. Chile offers an example of how that could work.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/climate-targets-help-economic-recovery-from-covid19-crisis-by-francisca-tondreau-2020-09