Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 12:47 Hits: 1

Even if the latest scandals in banking reveal nothing new about the financial industry's ethical standards, they have put a spotlight on a bigger emerging problem: the complicity of law enforcement agencies in white-collar crime. The watchdogs are not only shirking their duties; they have joined the other side.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/fincen-files-banks-financial-crime-no-punishment-by-katharina-pistor-2020-09