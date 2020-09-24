Trump showered with loud boos and chants of 'Vote him out' outside the Supreme Court

Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 14:40 Hits: 1

Donald Trump took a minute to pay respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she laid in repose outside the Supreme Court building. Seriously, according to his schedule and the pool report, he was on the scene approximately one minute. At 9:58 AM, pool reporters noted Trump had not yet emerged to view the casket, but the crowd a block away was already chanting “Honor her wish!” By 10:01 AM, the pool reporters were heading back to their vans and they were out.

But during those precious few minutes, Donald Trump heard something he rarely does. He heard from those outside his bubble of MAGA cultists. Based on how quickly he fled, he didn’t like what he heard. But you will. Take a listen as the crowd rained down a chorus of boos, and chants of “Vote him out!”

Trump at the court as crowd chants “vote him out” — it’s rare for this President to see his opposition this up-close and in-person pic.twitter.com/VEVkRHOkjM September 24, 2020

And another view to show just how far away those chants and boos were coming from:

Boos and loud protests when ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ and ⁦@FLOTUS⁩ arrive to pay their respects to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. pic.twitter.com/43bDNLdRbv September 24, 2020

And while the headlines will say that he was there to “pay his respects,” does anyone think this is anything other than a load of performative crap that his chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ivanka Trump forced him to do? Of course not.

