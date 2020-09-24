Cornyn asked what he would do in a Trump coup attempt, refuses to answer

Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 18:00 Hits: 3

Donald Trump is not fighting for reelection because he's already lost. He's fighting to stay in power, and he'll do it by any means including refusing to abide by the results of the election. He's promised that, out loud. Republican senators—basically unanimously—are helping him, and none more so than Texas's John Cornyn.

When CNN's Manu Raju asked him about Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power, he did say "no," it was not appropriate. When asked if the Republicans would do something about it if Trump refused to leave office? "I'm not going to answer a hypothetical," Cornyn said. Then he actually went onto the Senate floor and said "It's terrifying to imagine what might come next," if Democrats win the Senate and move to balance the Supreme Court. He's not terrified by a Trump coup. He's terrified by democracy.

Help MJ Hegar boot Cornyn and save the republic.

Wrong answer, Cornyn. The right answer is in the oath of office he took when he was seated: "I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter: So help me God." That's the answer. Cornyn's Democratic opponent, MJ Hegar wouldn't have any problem answering that question correctly. She fought for that Constitution as a Major in the U.S. Air Force and the Air National Guard, including three tours of duty in Afghanistan.

A pro-Cornyn Super PAC is using a photo of my tattoos to make me seem "radical." That's pretty funny to me. You think I'm ashamed of them? They cover my shrapnel wounds from when my helicopter was shot down. They're a mark of my service to our country. I'm damn proud of them. pic.twitter.com/HrqX68ZzKa September 24, 2020

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/1980332