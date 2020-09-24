The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Two Systems of Justice : Jacob Blake's Father on Son's Case, Breonna Taylor Black Lives Matter

Category: World Hits: 1

Seg2 jacobblakesr 2

As outrage mounts over the grand jury ruling in the police killing of Breonna Taylor, we look at the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where an investigation is in its final stages. The case sparked renewed national protests in August after viral video showed Kenosha police shooting the Black father in the back seven times, paralyzing him. We speak with Blake’s father, Jacob Blake Sr. He says police shootings and killings of Black people reveal there are “two systems of justice” in the United States, and asks, “Why are our children scared to death of people that are supposed to protect and serve them?”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2020/9/24/jacob_blake_sr_police_shootings_blm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version