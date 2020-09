Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 09:01 Hits: 7

The EU's foreign-policy chief has reiterated the bloc's stance that it refuses to recognize Alyaksandr Lukashenka as president of Belarus following his surprise inauguration, which sparked large demonstrations across the country.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/eu-refuses-to-recognize-lukashenka-as-belarusian-president/30855525.html