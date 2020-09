Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 08:00 Hits: 5

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian activists and workers held rallies across the country on Thursday to protest against President Joko Widodo's flagship Job Creation bill, as parliament moves closer to wrapping up debate on a bill that critics say is too pro-business. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/24/indonesian-protesters-target-government039s-flagship-jobs-bill