Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz has taken aim at Iran during a speech to the UN General Assembly, calling for a comprehensive solution to contain the Islamic republic and stop it from getting weapons of mass destruction.

