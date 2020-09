Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 07:32 Hits: 5

The European Union refuses to recognise Alexander Lukashenko as Belarus president after his inauguration that lacked “democratic legitimacy” and Brussels is reviewing its relations with Minsk, the EU’s diplomatic chief said Thursday.

