Category: World Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 19:52 Hits: 0

After weeks of protest surrounding the disputed August election, the inauguration was unexpectedly brought forward. But civilians in the capital reacted angrily to the development, taking to the streets once more.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/belarus-protests-in-minsk-after-alexander-lukashenko-sworn-in-at-secret-ceremony/a-55023968?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf