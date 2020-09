Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 06:01 Hits: 2

Military officials from the South say that troops interrogated, shot and then burned the body of a government employee found in North Korean waters. Seoul said the man may have been trying to defect.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/north-korea-shoots-south-korean-official-burns-his-body-seoul/a-55035143?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf