Debunked: This drug is not a Covid-19 vaccine being tested in Africa

Since early September, social media users across Africa have been sharing posts showing a medication called Covifor with a label in English that says “not for distribution in the United States, Canada and the European Union". Many have claimed that this label is proof that the Global North is testing vaccines against Covid-19 in the developing world. It turns out, however, that this info is wrong. Firstly, Covifor isn’t a vaccine against Covid. Secondly, it actually is distributed in several European countries.

