Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 02:10 Hits: 2

Angry protesters demanded justice for Breonna Taylor in cities across the United States on Wednesday after charges were filed against only one policeman involved in the controversial fatal shooting of the 26-year-old black woman, whose name has become a rallying cry of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200924-police-shot-during-breonna-taylor-protests-in-louisville-kentucky