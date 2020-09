Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 05:23 Hits: 2

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Japanese artist Takahiro Shibata's glasses are fogging up because of his face mask - a problem familiar to many spectacles wearers during the coronavirus pandemic. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/24/japanese-artist-creates-ramen-face-mask-to-complement-fogged-glasses