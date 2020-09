Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 05:54 Hits: 3

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic recorded 2,309 new infections in its third highest daily rise since the coronavirus pandemic began, but the figure was down slightly from 2,392 the previous day, health ministry data showed on Thursday. Read full story

