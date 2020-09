Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 06:28 Hits: 3

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Winners of the prestigious Nobel prizes this year will receive an extra 1 million crowns ($110,000), the head of the foundation which oversees the awards said on Thursday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/24/nobel-winners-to-get-110000-raise-as-prize-money-increased