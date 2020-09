Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 07:23 Hits: 6

KUCHING: A new premier cannot be constitutionally appointed while there is a sitting prime minister, says a senior Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) lawmaker. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/24/new-premier-cannot-be-constitutionally-appointed-while-there-is-a-sitting-pm-says-santubong-mp